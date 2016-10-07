: Fateh Hyderabad AFC launched `The One Child, One Ball Program’ in collaboration with world renowned grass roots football coach, entrepreneur and author Tom Byer in Hyderabad on Thursday. Byer, along with Fateh Hyderabad’s founder Yogesh Maurya, will target kindergartens and primary schools across the city in a new initiative.

The One Child One Ball programme emphasises the child’s most influential teacher is his/her parent. “Its philosophy empowers children to go out and practice on their own — one player, one ball. We believe you don’t need a full-size pitch. You don’t need 10 other players. You don’t need to have a coach with you, said Byer.

“India has some 100 million children under the age of five. That’s 200 million parents. As Tom always reminds me, Uruguay has a lot less people and they’ve won the World Cup. Educate the parents and check after five years,” said Maurya.

Among the first to sign up for the drive was the Iris Florets Group of Schools. Maurya added, “Iris Florets is very committed to football and sports overall at the pre-school age. They have mandated play areas in all their pre-schools to ensure physical development and overall health of the children.”

Byer has been working in China for five years. Currently the Head Technical Advisor to the Chinese Ministry of Education, he oversees the Beijing Bureau of Education’s pilot kindergarten football program. He is Adidas’ Grassroots Football Ambassador in China, AIA Insurance’s Grassroots Football Ambassador for 18 Asian countries and is the only foreigner on the Chinese Ministry of Education’s Advisory Board as the country seeks to become a dominant power in the sport. More recently, Byer, Technical Advisor with the Asian Football Confederation, is working with UEFA and the German Bundesliga.