Just before the home game, Chennaiyin FC’s co-owner Abhishek Bachchan spoke to The Hindu on Wednesday.

The actor touched upon losing key players, merger of the various leagues and fan initiatives.

Excerpts...

Have you found the right replacements for John Stiven Mendoza and Elano Blumer?

We won’t be able to replace Elano and Mendoza from a sentimental point of view. They were with us since the beginning and were instrumental in winning the title last year. But from a positional point of view, we have to adapt. Marco (Materazzi) is playing a different system this year. The team is more complete now.

Were you concerned about losing stability?

You are always going to be worried, but the signings we made are good. Obviously filling the shoes of Elano and Mendoza is not easy. Elano was our captain and used to sit with the team, offering advice to each and every junior player.

However, someone like John Arne Riise is a wonderful asset to have. He too spends time with the youngsters. Hans Mulder too has plenty of experience playing in the ISL.

Will the proposed three-tier system affect attracting foreign talent?

I think that is the way to go. The football leagues need to be merged to make it one big league which has multiple tiers. That is the way to improve football.

I am not worried about attracting talent. If they know they have guaranteed employment through the year and have a club that loves them, I don’t think any professional wouldn’t want to come. It will be beneficial to have a longer league.

Post the title-win, how is the team doing in terms of commercial partners and merchandise sales?

Being defending champion always helps you with your commercial partners though I can’t comment on them because we are contractually bound.

We launched our merchandise sales today (Wednesday) and it was something we needed to work on. The merchandise market is in its nascent stage and there are a lot of counterfeits. But you have to start somewhere and we have taken that plunge.

Are you planning any initiatives to reach out to fans?

I am meeting some fans and discussing how to get more support, spreading the word about the club. As a club, Vita (Dani) and I believe we need to work with fan clubs. We play for them and they are the ones that make us. We want to grow the base along with us.

Abhinav Bindra tweeted about the overbearing presence of Bollywood during the opening ceremony. Your thoughts?

I don’t know who tweeted what. My view is different. If I need to use my face to use whatever little stardom I have to help develop Indian football then I am ready to do it.

I am not hijacking anything on the field. At the end of the day people come to watch Chennaiyin FC and not me.