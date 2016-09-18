Abhishek Yadav was present at the launch of a football talent scouting portal (scouting.the-aiff.com) in the capital earlier this week.

“The portal is an electronic medium created for players across the world to reach out directly to us with their playing videos,” said the ex-India forward. Appointed India U-17 squad’s COO, FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017 and also the AIFF Director-Scouting (Indian teams), he teamed up with the federation, Sports Authority of India to set up the portal, offering access to every Indian aspirant, including those beyond the shores. Excerpts from a chat:

Scouting for talent in a vast nation like India is a huge task. Your experience so far

The experience has been enriching. Today, I understand youth development has a bit more in-depth than 18 months ago. We have variance in physical growth and mental development in different parts of the country. There is also a variance in the attitude of different communities towards football or sports. Several States have something unique to offer, we should be able to harness the energies in a programmed manner.

Talent scouting to be useful demands a link between India U-17 head coach (Nicolai Adam) and India national coach (Stephen Constantine). Any common link?

Work ethic, I would say. Both have a solid work ethic and also a sharp focus on the job at hand. These are aspects that rubs off, especially on young players because these qualities, based on good habits and discipline, will stand the players in good stead throughout their careers and beyond.

India U-16 footballers under Nicolai, among whom many are playing the Asian U-16 tournament in Goa, have been groomed in his own style. Will these boys find a place in Constantine’s future plans?

Certainly they will. The exposure and experience they are accumulating is immense. Forget Indian football, what they are being put through is probably something no Indian sporting team may have got at this stage of a career. It will only make them better footballers. However, we all know that there other variables which go into the making of a senior professional. At the moment, these boys are just teenagers and there is still some time before they get considered for the senior team. It will also be up to the players as individuals to manage their growing bodies as well as the mental aspect. A player motivated enough will adjust to requirements from a coach, national team or a club anywhere in the world.

Constantine’s tenure is remarkable for international debuts by numerous players. Viewed against expectation to win games and move up FIFA rankings, it is a bold stand. What is the reason for taking the risk?

Maybe a bigger risk would have been to continue with older players and possibility of stagnation. We must realise that there is a lot of churn happening in Indian football at the moment. Dozens of players are out of work, so, maybe Constantine is facing a problem with getting steady, consistently match-fit players. With the Indian Super League launch, the football calendar has changed. Maybe getting the right kind of international matches has not been possible, thereby not helping our objective of a higher FIFA ranking. Some faces that he has blooded for senior India are bound to seize the opportunity and serve the nation for many years to come.

The AIFF okayed a scouting mission in the UAE for young Indians to display their skills. Can you explain the logic of scouting talent overseas?

Every Indian boy, who holds a valid Indian passport, deserves the opportunity to give a shot at selection into the Indian football team, notwithstanding his current country of residence. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, we need to utilise the golden opportunity to host the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 in all possible ways. In our case, the attraction of the U-17 World Cup could help us discover good players who live outside India.

Will the project be extended to other countries and older age groups?

The project is named the SAI-AIFF Overseas Scouting Project (OSP). AIFF is backed by Sports Authority of India (SAI) on this. Two hundred and forty Indian boys turned up for the trials conducted in the UAE as a pilot project. We are going global with trials in other GCC countries, US, UK, Germany, Australia to name a few. The online portal(scouting.the-aiff.com) will assist in player options into the India U-17 team. I am hopeful that it will extend to other age groups, as mentioned by AIFF secretary Kushal Das during the online portal launch.

ISL squads are supposed to be developing talent at own academies and grassroots programmes. As the AIFF scouting person, have you been consulted?

ISL franchises employ experienced coaching staff from across the world, capable of conducting high quality programmes at all levels. With such resources at their disposal, I frankly do not expect to be consulted. I am always available though.