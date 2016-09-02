FC Goa has retained hard-tackling Brazilian Lucio as its marquee player for the upcoming third edition of the ISL. Centre-back Lucio stayed strong in defence as FC Goa reached the final of the previous edition.

Lucio, who was part of the Brazil team which won the 2002 FIFA World Cup, has 105 international caps. The 38-year-old also possesses a stellar club record, having represented the likes of Inter Milan, with whom he had won the UEFA Champions League in 2010, and Bayern Munich.

“I am very happy to sign for FC Goa once again. We had a good tournament last year, and I hope to make FC Goa the champion this year,” Lucio said.