Chennai, October 27, 2016
October 27, 2016

‘Fans played a big part in me coming back’

Josuue Currais Prieto.
Kerala Blasters fans have taken a special liking to Josue Currais Prieto. They call him “Josuettan” to show that he belongs with them. He spoke of this overwhelming support, his special tattoo, and his interest to play for a long term in India, to The Hindu at a promotional event here on Thursday.

Excerpts:

Last season in the ISL was your first time in India. What made you come back this time?

The football here; the way we play here in the ISL. And, the fans played a big part in me wanting to come back here. Also, the club made me feel like it’s my second home.

You’ve expressed interest in playing for a long term here in India. At 23, why are you keen on a early-career stint in India?

I feel very comfortable, and people love me, here.

Also, in Spain it’s difficult for players to make money, and get many, and better chances, if you’re not playing in the top tier.

You’ve started talks with any I-league club?

Some clubs have shown interest in me. But nothing is serious yet. It’s too early to say anything.

You’ve played for Barcelona and Real Madrid when you were 16-17 years old. How did those experiences help your career?

To play for those clubs, was not only my dream, but my family’s dream too. I’m happy I did that. It opened the doors for my career. Wherever I went, I was getting referred to as the guy who played for Barcelona and Real Madrid. It was the best time of my life.

Your tattoo of ‘Lord Ganesha’ on your left-arm has grabbed a lot attention. What’s the story behind it?

When I went home after last season, I was initially unsure whether I’ll come back here. So, I wanted to do something special to show my love for India, and our fans who treated us well here. That’s how I got this.

