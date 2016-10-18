It is a mark of how far Tottenham Hotspur has come that it starts as favourite to win what could be a pivotal Champions League Group E fixture away to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday despite the absence of key defender Toby Alderweireld.

Spurs have yet to confirm that the Belgium centre half has joined England striker Harry Kane as a non-starter but the manner in which Alderweireld left the pitch clutching his knee at West Brom on Saturday suggests he won't feature.

Alderweireld has been in commanding form alongside compatriot Jan Vertonghen at the heart of a Spurs defence that is the Premier League's meanest this season.

But the Belgian's influence goes beyond preventing the opposition scoring. His raking crossfield balls, three of which were delivered with pinpoint accuracy before his injury on Saturday, lay down the marker for the way Spurs play.

In Alderweireld's absence, Pochettino can either play Eric Dier or Kevin Wimmer alongside Vertonghen in defence. Wimmer, the Austria centre half, has been on the periphery this season but was a capable replacement last term when called upon. Injuries apart, Tottenham travels to Germany awash with confidence as it prepares to play four games in 11 days.

By contrast, Leverkusen has had a patchy start to the season and comes into Tuesday's game with two wins from its last seven games. For all its occasional attacking brilliance, it has proved fallible against lesser teams and on Saturday lost 2-1 at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

With two points from its opening two group games - one fewer than Spurs and two behind leaders Monaco - Leverkusen knows it cannot afford another defeat.

Fans will have a great game as both Roger Schmidt and Pochettino, who had troubled Pep Guardiola in recent times, prefer a high-pressing style of play.