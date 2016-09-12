Bengaluru FC’s new signing Alvaro Rubio says he is excited about playing in India.

“I heard good things about the country, this city and the club from the players and friends who have played here in India. So everything was ok for me coming here and now I am very happy,” he said.

The 37-year-old midfielder from Spain cut his teeth in the La Liga, first at Albacete and then at Real Valladolid, playing over 200 games in the Spanish top-flight.

“Tactical understanding and technique are my main qualities,” declared Rubio.

“I want to help my teammates with that.”

Are you like the coach’s man on the pitch?

“More or less,” he replied smilingly.

“The coach called me before I came here and that helped. ” he said.

“It’s very important that the coach is Spanish. Especially for better communication. With other players, it’s a bit difficult but I am trying.”

The first chance to stamp his authority and endear himself to the club’s fans will come on Wednesday at home against Singapore’s Tampines Rovers in the AFC Cup quarterfinal first-leg clash.

As Bengaluru FC readies itself to usher in the Albert Roca era following the highly successful tenure under Ashley Westwood, there seems a perceptible change in the air.

Not just in the personnel involved, but in the style of football itself. And Rubio’s signing exemplifies that.