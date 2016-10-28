Sport » Football

October 28, 2016
Updated: October 28, 2016 22:11 IST

Every team is trying to be different against Barcelona, says Rakitic

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who will be orchestrating the midfield in the absence of injured Andres Iniesta against Granada on Saturday, says defending the La Liga title is going to be tough. In an interview to a group of journalists from India, the Croatian feels the league has become more competitive and small teams play in a different way against Barcelona.

You will be orchestrating the midfield on Saturday in the absence of Iniesta... Are you feeling the pressure?

It is very difficult to replace Iniesta. But we have to do it as a group. I am not feeling the pressure but more responsible now.

After Xavi left, you have become a regular now. How do you fit into the system that has MNS?

It is very special to come to the club. I want to learn every detail from them. I may not be from La Masia but I have shown that I can fit into this system.

Which one is easier — Barcelona against Seville or Seville against Barcelona

Playing with these guys is much better than playing for Seville. Of course, it is special to play with Seville against Barca, but I want to be with these players.

Seville has been doing extremely well both in the Champions League as well as the Spanish League... Looks like it will challenge you for the title

I really hope so. I am a big fan of Seville. I hope that we would finish first and Seville second. A lot of teams have quality players and this time it will be hard to defend the title.

Barcelona has lost two games so early in the season...What went wrong against Alaves and Celta Vigo?

Sometimes, football is difficult to explain. We should not repeat the mistakes. There are some details we have to work it out 100 per cent. Every team is trying to be different against Barcelona.

