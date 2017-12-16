Football

East Bengal edges Churchill in a thriller

A set-piece conversion in the last minute of injury time helped East Bengal down Churchill Brothers 3-2 in the I-League at the Vidyasagar Stadium, Barasat on Saturday.

Willis Plaza, East Bengal’s Trinidad and Tobago striker, scored a brace, including the winner.

Young Mizoram winger Laldanmawia Ralte struck the equaliser in the 18th minute after Peter Omoduemuke had given Churchill Brothers a shock lead in the 16th minute.

Churchill Brothers matched the host in every department and even frustrated it with an equaliser midway through the second half.

A fine counter offensive in the first quarter saw the visitors surprising the host when a combination between Israil Gurung and Omoduemuke opened up the East Bengal defence before the latter slotted the ball home.

The visitors joy was short-lived when the host found the equaliser through a build-up from the left. Katsumi Yusa, the Japanese midfielder, did the hard work, winning a midfield duel and then released Plaza on top of the box.

The lanky striker pushed the ball diagonally inside the box for Ralte to finish off a finely concerted attack. Plaza got his name on the scoresheet in the added time of the first half when he nodded home a cross from Katsumi. As East Bengal went defensive looking to preserve the lead after the break, Nicholas Fernandes brought the match alive with a spectacular finish at the hour mark (2-2).

It was now the turn of East Bengal to regroup its attack and restore the lead. Plaza grabbed the chance as he went above the Churchill Brothers defence to nod home a corner.

The result: East Bengal 3 (Laldanmawia Ralte 18, Willis Plaza 45+2, 90+7) bt Churchill Brothers 2 (Peter Omoduemuke 16, Nicholas Fernandes 60).

