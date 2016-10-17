ON THE DOUBLE: Paulo Dybala’s (centre) twin strikes — the first off a stunning free-kick and the next from the penalty spot — propelled Juventus to victory.

Paulo Dybala hit a brace as champion Juventus underscored its Serie A title credentials with a battling 2-1 win over Udinese on Saturday.

After an action-packed opening period in which both teams created a series of half-chances, Juventus was stunned by Czech under-21 star Jakub Jankto.

Jankto pounced on a misplaced pass from veteran France defender Patrice Evra and cut across the edge of the area to unleash a drive that beat Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus was awarded a free kick on the edge of the area when Brazilian defender impeded Mario Lemina, and Dybala stepped up to curl his effort past a diving Orestis Karnezis.

Cuadrado skied a first-time effort from the edge of the area three minutes after the restart, but the Colombian made amends soon after when an exchange with Alex Sandro saw the Brazilian wingback fouled by Rodrigo De Paul.

The referee pointed to the spot and Dybala stepped up to send Karnezis the wrong way to secure his sixth brace, and his second against Udinese.

In the La Liga, Real, with four first-half goals in a 6-1 win at Real Betis, snapped a streak of four straight draws.

The results: EPL: Middlesbrough 0 lost to Watford 1 (Holebas 54); Southampton 3 (Austin 52, 66-pen, Redmond 60) bt Burnley 1 (Vokes 72-pen).

La Liga: Sunday: Alaves 1 (Deyverson 9) drew with Malaga 1 (Rosales 85); Athletic Bilbao 3 (Muniain 51, Aduriz 60, Williams 72) bt Real Sociedad 2 (Zurutuza 17, Martinez 83). Saturday: Real Betis 1 (Cejudo 55) lost to Real Madrid 6 (Varane 4, Benzema 31, Marcelo 39, Isco 45, 62, Ronaldo 78).

Serie A: Sunday: Fiorentina 0 drew with Atalanta 0; Genoa 0 drew with Empoli 0; Inter Milan 1 (Mario 56) lost to Cagliari 2 (Melchiorri 71, Handanovic 85-og); Lazio 1 (Immobile 90+7-pen) drew with Bologna 1 (Helander 10); Sassuolo 2 (Sensi 83, Iemmello 86) bt Crotone 1 (Falcinelli 2).

Saturday: Juventus 2 (Dybala 43, 51-pen) bt Udinese 1 (Jankto 30).

Bundesliga: Sunday: Mainz 2 (de Blasis 5, Malli 57-pen) bt Darmstadt 1 (Gondorf 90+3-pen); Wolfsburg 0 lost to Leipzig 1 (Forsberg 70).

Saturday: Werder Bremen 2 (Junuzovic 13, Manneh 59) bt Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Calhanoglu 27).