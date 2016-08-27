When Sporting Clube de Goa takes on DSK Shivajians in the inaugural match of the Durand Cup at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Sunday, organisers of the world’s third oldest club tournament will be wondering what else they need to do to keep the competition alive.

The 128th edition of the tournament will see 12 teams in action with the highest prize money ever on offer, but the big names of Indian football will be missing. While East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are busy with their local league, reigning I-League champion Bengaluru FC has decided to prepare for the AFC Cup quarterfinals instead.

Mumbai FC and Shillong Lajong declined the invitation.

This, despite the fact that the prize money has been almost doubled, with the winner’s purse being Rs. 45 lakh and the runner-up taking home Rs. 25 lakh. The event was last held in Goa in 2014, and this time around, barring Sporting Clube and former champion Dempo SC, none of the outfits have been part of the tournament before.

Five teams have been drawn from the second division of the I-League and the services, the organisers of the competition, have contributed four of their own — two from the Army and one each from the Navy and the Air Force.

Dempo is the only side to have won the title in the past, way back in 2006, and none of the finalists from the following editions are part of the competition. The semifinals will be played on September 9 with the top two teams from each of the two six-team groups qualifying for the knockouts and the final scheduled for September 11.

The groups: Pool A: Sporting Clube de Goa, DSK Shivajians, Minerva FC, Gangtok Himalayan, Indian Navy, Army Green.

Pool B: Aizawl FC, Dempo SC, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir, Army Red, Indian Air Force.