Football

Dramatic win

Unlikely hero: Marjan Jugovic met a free-kick from Sunil Chhetri with a neat header .  

more-in

Jugovic scores BFC’s last-gasp winner

Marjan Jugovic emerged an unlikely hero in Bengaluru FC’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Aizawl FC, in an I-League encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

With the match heading to a goalless draw, Jugovic found the net deep into injury-time to send the home fans into a tizzy.

Jugovic, who had looked unimpressive until this point, met a free-kick from Sunil Chhetri with a neat header to defeat the Aizawl FC custodian.

This win has breathed life into a stuttering BFC (21 points) campaign, even as the side made no upward movement from a mid-table fifth-spot. Aizawl FC on the other hand sits on top of the table with 30 points.

It was an improved show by the home side, which played as a cohesive unit. The midfield — manned by Cameron Watson, Lenny Rodrigues and Eugeneson Lyngdoh — controlled the pace well.

A tense period of play marked the first-half, when Aizawl FC coach Khalid Jamil — no stranger to confrontation, as witnessed in previous encounters at this venue — got into a verbal duel with Chhetri.

The result: BFC 1 (Marjan Jugovic 90+4) bt Aizawl FC 0.

Post a Comment
More In Football
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2017 11:54:22 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/dramatic-win/article17898577.ece

© The Hindu