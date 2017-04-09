Dramatic win

more-in

Marjan Jugovic emerged an unlikely hero in Bengaluru FC’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Aizawl FC, in an I-League encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

With the match heading to a goalless draw, Jugovic found the net deep into injury-time to send the home fans into a tizzy.

Jugovic, who had looked unimpressive until this point, met a free-kick from Sunil Chhetri with a neat header to defeat the Aizawl FC custodian.

This win has breathed life into a stuttering BFC (21 points) campaign, even as the side made no upward movement from a mid-table fifth-spot. Aizawl FC on the other hand sits on top of the table with 30 points.

It was an improved show by the home side, which played as a cohesive unit. The midfield — manned by Cameron Watson, Lenny Rodrigues and Eugeneson Lyngdoh — controlled the pace well.

A tense period of play marked the first-half, when Aizawl FC coach Khalid Jamil — no stranger to confrontation, as witnessed in previous encounters at this venue — got into a verbal duel with Chhetri.

