Baichung Bhutia on Monday made a fervent plea to push football at the grassroot level. “That’s the only way forward,” he said at the launch of a book titled Back To Roots by FIFA Development Officer Shaji Prabhakaran.

Bhutia was part of an elite gathering that included All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel, former stalwarts I. M. Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, Bruno Coutinho and hockey ace Viren Rasquinha. The show was compered by Nikhil Naz of NDTV.

Bhutia welcomed the increase in the number of teams participating in the under-16 I-League. “I was discussing with Vijayan how we never got to play any tournaments at the under-16 or under-19 level before being picked for the National squad. The only tournament I played was Subroto Cup at under-16. Today 55 teams are participating at the under-15 level I league,” said Bhutia, part of the AIFF Technical Committee.

He insisted, “The way forward is to focus on the grass roots and create an environment It is important for government to fund such projects when the youngsters are starting their career and not when they are already in the National team.”

Bhutia wanted active participation from the state associations. “It is important that the state associations show more involvement. If they don’t pick their best team in the under-16 tournament then it is waste of time. In my times, the Sikkim team would be picked from players centred at Gangtok, no matter what the quality. When we had to select the team for the under-17 World Cup, we sent our coach (Nicolai Adams) to rural areas because we were not getting good quality players. And most of our under-17 team today are players picked from such talent hunt.”

AIFF president Praful Patel claimed that Indian football was on the right path. “It is a far cry from the rest of the world. We need investment to develop football and this is the most difficult phase. But there is a quantum change in the direction of the Indian football. It may not be at the world level but is certainly moving in the right direction.”

Rasquinha observed that, “Indian sport is far from being professional. It has a long way to go. We need to invest into sport richly and got to convince the corporates to sponsor more.”

Prabhakaran said; “I have listed steps in my books that can help improve Indian football. I hope they can be of value to the coaches and the players.”