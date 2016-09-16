ISL outfit Delhi Dynamos signed off its pre-season campaign in Sweden with a 3-2 victory over local club Assyriska BK.

At the Ruddalens IP here last evening, marquee player Florent Malouda, Kean Lewis and Arjun Tudu were on target during the team’s final game, a tour where it remained undefeated.

Coach Gianluca Zambrotta said: “It’s been a satisfying outing for us.”

