ISL outfit Delhi Dynamos signed off its pre-season campaign in Sweden with a 3-2 victory over local club Assyriska BK.
At the Ruddalens IP here last evening, marquee player Florent Malouda, Kean Lewis and Arjun Tudu were on target during the team’s final game, a tour where it remained undefeated.
Coach Gianluca Zambrotta said: “It’s been a satisfying outing for us.”
