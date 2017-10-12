Dawood, the new ‘Desert Fox’

more-in

Football in Iraq has refused to bow down to the political turmoil besieging the country for decades. Once a powerhouse in continental football, Iraq, after lifting the Asian Cup title in 2007, lost its footing temporarily.

Younis Mahmoud, the captain of the triumphant team, became a household name after scoring the winning goal in the final. His retirement left a major void in the country’s football.

Now, the emergence of Mohammed Dawood has renewed the hope that top-class football is making a return. The striker has scored three of his team’s four goals in the ongoing FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Iraq, on the verge of making its maiden pre-quarterfinal entry in the World Cup, is attributing its success to Dawood’s exceptional ability. The striker first came into the limelight last year when he helped Iraq become the Asian Under-16 champion in Goa, scoring six goals and bagging the Most Valuable Player of the tournament award.

Dawood has turned out to be a ‘fox in the box’, thanks to his phenomenal goal-poaching ability, a fact which established big names like Chile and Mexico have discovered to their detriment.

Given his exceptional ability to destroy the opposition defence, Dawood is already drawing comparisons to the original ‘Desert Fox’ Younis Mahmoud, whom the former claims to be his idol.

“It is a real pleasure and honour to be compared to Younis Mahmoud. I am trying my best in this competition to make my people happy,” said Dawood. He has already shown big-match temperament, converting chances with the subtleness and touch that would match the calibre of the best in the business.

Dawood is so good that Iraq has been setting its game-plan based on the efficiency of its lone striker.

As it transpired against Mexico and Chile, the Iraq midfield seemed to be preoccupied with playing long balls to Dawood and the striker repaid the faith by converting opportunities into goals.