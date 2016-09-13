: Fifty grassroots, youth coaches from eight Indian Super League clubs, besides coaches from a couple of NGO’s across the country, received training and insights in making football learning a fun activity from qualified Premier Skills coaches. This is part of Premier Skills (PS) Phase 1 course, which concluded with a grassroots festival at the Cooperage ground.

The week-long initiative, a tie-up between Premier League, British Council, is expected to provide ISL grassroots coaches with the support to develop own community projects. The Mumbai launch is the outcome of a partnership between PS, Football Sports Development Ltd. (FSDL) and All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Indian federation accredited the PS Phase 1 training as equivalent to the ‘D’ Licence certification. Successful candidates will be able to apply for an AFC ‘C’ Certificate course after three months.

The Mumbai course was led by Jeremy Weeks, PS Head Coach, supported by Robert Parrett, Development Manager at Crystal Palace FC, Katie Bottom, Women/Girls Development Officer at West Ham United FC.

Three coach educators from India, Shafeeq Hassan, K. G. Dastidar and Shekhar Kerkar, part of the programme in between 2013-16, lend support.

The programme consisted of lessons on coaching styles, various types of warm-up activities and benefits. A special session on using the sport as a community development tool and ways to organise a football festival/tournament was also held.

PS Head Coach, Weeks, said, “The young coaches and ISL grassroots coaches showed great enthusiasm and were eager to learn more. I hope they continue to learn for the next two phases and do justice to the job by spreading knowledge and serving the community.”