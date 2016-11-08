Should the Indian Super League hand out bonus points to teams which win by a handsome margin?

Former England World Cupper Steve Coppell, the Kerala Blasters head coach, suggested that the ISL could perhaps reward teams with points for goals to motivate them to score more.

“You look at this league, the team at the top has just scored nine goals. For whatever reason, there aren’t many goals that are scored by any team. You know, it’s a tight, tight league,” said the coach.

“I think last year, may be, there was more of a gung-ho attitude. May be, the league should give points for goals. It happens in rugby, for tries and things like that.

“I think that would be a way of making teams more attack-minded. You score more than two, three goals you get extra points. Who knows?” — Stan Rayan