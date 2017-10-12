Classy Colombia punishes the US

more-in

United States faced resistance for the first time in U17 World Cup Group B. Colombia’s hunt for goals and points in the race for qualification resulted in fascinating attacking play for long stretches at the D Y Patil stadium. Two goals from setpieces, a throw-in and direct free-kick and a stunning finish set up a pulsating 3-1 win for the flamboyant South Americans.

Both sides finished with six points, the defeat pushed Americans into third place with six points, behind group leader Ghana and Colombia (also six points) in that order on goal difference. The last two confirmed qualification, US will advance if it finishes among first four third-place sides from six groups.

Juan Penaloza’s looping free-kick into the roof at the right post, from an acute angle outside the box on the left was a timely example of skill and cunning which made the jittery American defence.

The US backline was punished for failure to clear a long throw-in by a Colombian. The ball rose high for Didier Caricedo to nod back for Juan Vidal to sweep home on the bounce. Joshua Sargent was involved in numerous moves, effective in his role as a roving forward, setting up scoring opportunities and pulled up for offside once.

Colombia goal came under pressure, the defence supported by midfield rose to the challenge by denying a clear look at goal to the opponents.

Andrew Carletton found a path through the defence on the right, darted till the goalline beyond the right post and pulled back for George Acosta to slam home first time.

US persistence in the rival half resulted in Andrew Carleton setting off on a dangerous run across from the middle to left but was halted at the expense of a free-kick. Sargent hit across the goalmouth, the ball deflected off a defender across to the right post for a corner before teammates could arrive to connect.

The results: Colombia 3 (Juan Vidal 3, Juan Penalzsa 67, Dieber Caicedo 87) bt United States 1 (George Acosta 24).