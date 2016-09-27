After a one-month training progamme in Perugia (Italy), Indian Super League defending champion Chennaiyin FC has assembled in the city for a few days ahead of its opening away encounter against Atletico de Kolkata.

Asked about the pressure of expectation to defend the title, co-owner Vita Dani said, “We don’t let pressure get to us. Last year, at one point we were not even sure of qualifying from the group stages. Had we let the pressure get to us, we wouldn’t have won it.”

After a slow start to the season last year, the team gathered momentum to go all the way. The key to Chennaiyin’s success was the performance of star striker Steven Mendoza, who went on to win the ‘best player’ award and finished as top-scorer in the league.

However, this year the Colombian has been signed up by New York City in the Major League Soccer. Last year’s marquee player Elano Blumer, too, has left to play for Santos FC.

Speaking on Tuesday at an event to mark the association of the club with consumer durable brand Llyod, India striker Jeje Lalpekhlua conceded the team would miss the services of Mendoza and Elano but said, “We have people like [John Arne] Riise, Dudu [Omagbemi] and we can come out and do well.”

Local boy Dhanpal Ganesh, who missed out last year owing to injury, said, “I am happy to sign again and be given another opportunity to do well for Chennai. We are now focusing on the first match against Kolkata.”