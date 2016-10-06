It will not be hard to guess the brand of football that will be on offer when two former Italian defenders are in charge of their dug-outs.

Chennaiyin FC coach Marco Materazzi has already knitted together a compact unit, with emphasis on counter-attacking football. Gianluca Zambrotta wants to develop a Diego Simeone-style of play at Delhi Dynamos.

There is not much difference between the two, but the players who boss the midfield can make a huge impact.

Raphael Augusto and Hans Mulder for Chennaiyin FC, and Frank Malouda and Bruno Pelissari for Delhi Dynamos have to be on their toes to quell the counter-attacks as well as supply the strikers.

Zambrotta said he was confident that skipper Malouda would make things happen.

“He is an important player with truckloads of experience. He is my leader on the pitch and I will try to inculcate a winning mentality in the team,” he said.

Asked about Dynamos failing to keep a clean sheet during the pre-season fixtures, he said: “I am working on a basic concept with the players: all of them have to be compact at all times. We should have 11 defenders while defending and 11 attackers when we go on the offensive. We have been working hard from day one and we just have to stick to the plan. The results will follow and they will show that our hard work has paid off.”

However, it will take some time for Zambrotta to forge a coherent team as it has new faces in almost all positions.

On the other hand, Materazzi said he was not under any pressure to defend the crown.

“I think we have to divide it between pressure and obsession. We don’t have any pressure to win or obsession to become champions because we have already won the tournament [last year].

“It’s a pleasure to defend the title and we will do that until the last match. I am not putting any pressure on the players,” he added.

The Italian also spoke about the penalty, conceded by Jerry Lalrinzuala, that allowed Atletico de Kolkata back into the game and share points in the first game.

“I have to agree with the referee that it was actually a penalty and it happened due to inexperience. When you are 18, you tend to make these mistakes. You have to learn from them and be more cautious in the penalty area,” he said.

In order to avoid the criticism of conceding too many penalties, the Italian is likely to start with goalkeeper Karanjit Singh and move John Arne Riise to left-back. Bernard Mendy and Eli Sabia will take up central roles.

Given the similar style Materazzi and Zambrotta pursue, it could be a high-scoring affair or a goalless draw at the Nehru Stadium on Thursday.