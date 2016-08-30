: Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin FC announced its signing of Duwayne Kerr, a Jamaican international goalkeeper, for ISL’s third season.

The 29-year-old from Westmoreland, Jamaica, will join Chennaiyin on a free transfer after his contract with the Icelandic football club Stjarnan expires. Kerr started his career at hometown club Reno and spent two seasons before moving to another Jamaican club Portmore United in 2007.

Kerr made his international debut in 2007, and has 15 appearances for Jamaica. He has represented his country in the North American Gold Cup, and was a part of its squad for Copa America in 2015 and 2016. He played the second half in Jamaica’s historic 2-1 win versus Chile in an international friendly in May.

“Duwayne is a quality goalkeeper with plenty of experience. He will have a very important role in our title defence,” said Chennaiyin FC manager Marco Materazzi.

“I would like to thank the coach, and the owners, for giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to the start of my career’s new chapter in India, and hope to help Chennaiyin defend the title,” Kerr said.