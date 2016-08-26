Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin FC has announced Catapult, the Australian based company, as the club’s official performance partner. Catapult is a global leader in athlete analytics, protecting thousands of elite athletes by combining their cutting edge sport science and analytics.

Last year, right from pre-season to its road to the title, Chennaiyin used the player tracking technology GPS devices provided by Catapult.

It helped the Chennaiyin coaching staff to understand various performance metrics of each player such as distance, speed, acceleration, deceleration, explosive movements, jumps, heart rate, goalkeeper dives, repeat high intensity efforts & thus played a key part in improving match preparation and post-match analysis.

The lightweight GPS device is worn in a specially designed vest between the shoulder blades of each player, providing live real time data during the training session for the coaching staff.

Some of the biggest football names to be associated with Catapult currently are Bayern Munich and Leicester City.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Marco Materazzi stated, “Catapult’s world class player tracking technology helped us immensely in analysing the performance of our players from a fitness monitoring point of view last year. Their technology has become an integral part of our setup & we are happy to continue with them as our official performance partner for ISL 2016.”