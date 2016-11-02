TOPICS

sport

soccer

Chennaiyin FC head coach Marco Materazzi was on Wednesday suspended for one Indian Super league (ISL) football match.

Consequently, the Italian will miss his side’s next match against Mumbai City FC here later on Wednesday.

The suspension came on the aftermath of a fight on the ground after Chennaiyin’s 0-0 draw against Kerala Blasters on October 29 here.

Materazzi got involved in a scuffle involving Chennaiyin’s Manuele Blasi and Kerala’s Kervens Belfort after the completion of the match.

Materazzi defended his actions post the match insisting his efforts were meant to pacify an agitated Belfort.

“Materazzi was found guilty of ‘misconduct against opponents or persons other than match officials’ under AIFF Disciplinary Committee Article 49 C for his unsporting behaviour towards a team official of the opponent team after the Hero ISL 2016 Match 26 (29th October 2016 vs Kerala Blasters FC) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai,” read an ISL statement.

Chennaiyin are currently fifth in the standings with nine points after six matches.

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Chennaiyin FC players during a training session at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC v Mumbai City: Injury worries in both camps
Ilkay Gundogan gave Manchester City the breathing space it second-half performance deserved when he hammered into an open net from a Jesus Navas cut-back, although the ball appeared to deflect off the hand of Aguero on its way through.

Gundogan nets twice in City's win over Barcelona
Lucio has found it hard to withstand the gruels of the ISL this season.

Lucio: 'ISL harder than last time'
Antoine Griezmann celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal.

Griezmann brace takes Atletico through to last 16
More »
go back to thehindu.com