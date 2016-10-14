Mulder and Wadoo on target for the hosts

Chennaiyin FC in the third edition of the Indian Super League before Thursday: two games; a 2-2 draw versus Atletico de Kolkata and a 1-3 loss versus Delhi Dynamos. On Thursday: a 2-0 win, its first of the season, against FC Goa at the Nehru stadium here.

The win is substantial for Chennaiyin as evident from the news above, read with the background data for context.

As soon as the match started, Goa pressed up early, albeit briefly; the Chennaiyin players showed up in gaps between the spread-out Goans to buck their passing, and thus probe for a chance at goal.

The ball slipped into Chennaiyin’s possession soon after, and stayed with it for 56 per cent of the first-half. Davide Succi couldn’t get to, and make a chance out of, Mehrajuddin Wadoo’s long ball from the right, from just inside the top-half; in the same way as Jerry's long-ball from left midfield proved uneventful awhile after.

Succi back-heeled a pass to Raphael Augusto inside the box, but the latter was choked for space, with three opponents converging on him as soon as he sought to advance to goal.

Then the goals came. Two, off Chennaiyin’s two shots on goal in the first half. Hans Mulder, given liberal time and space, sent the ball across to the right corner of the net from the edge of the box in the 15th minute.

The second came in the 26th minute. Goa had none but one of its own to blame — Rafael Dumas’s attempted clearance of a header off Wadoo’s intended cross to the far post from just outside the box on the right, went into the net, prompting a desperate dive from the goalkeeper.

For Goa, a chance that Wadoo’s passing lapse presented in the 42nd minute, qualified as its stiffest threat before the break; Rafael Coelho’s curler from the edge of the box on the left, for the top right corner of the net, went agonisingly off-target for the extra thrust applied on it.

The only ‘tempers flared’ moment of the match occurred eight minutes into the second half. Succi was brought down, and kicked in the ribs — it’s debatable if it was intentional — by Trinidade Goncalves. With words mouthed, and the teams gathered, the referee intervened to book Goncalves.

He was showed a yellow card for the first booking of the match.

Goa made three substitutions but the goal it pursued never came to be.

Instead, Baljit Sahni came close to making it 3-0 for Chennaiyin but shot Mulder’s ball off-target from inside the box.

The result:

Chennaiyin FC 2 (Mulder 15, Wadoo 26) bt FC Goa 0.