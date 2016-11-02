Legia hosts Madrid behind closed doors after UEFA imposes penalty for fans’ racist behaviour

Unless Cristiano Ronaldo suddenly decides to add mercy to his list of virtues, the Real Madrid forward will have a good shot at scoring his 100th goal in European competition on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, who once aptly described himself as “rich, handsome and a great player,” is two goals short of that landmark before Madrid visits Legia Warsaw in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Portugal forward arrives primed for more goals after recovering his ruthless touch on Saturday, when he scored his 38th career hat trick in a 4-1 win at Alaves in the Spanish league.

Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in the Champions League, with 95 of his European goals coming in the tournament he helped Madrid win for a record 11th time last season.

But Barcelona rival Lionel Messi has closed the gap with Ronaldo in their never-ending scoring duel after netting six goals to lead the Champions League this season. That’s compared to Ronaldo’s two so far. Messi has 89 Champions League goals, and 92 in all UEFA competitions.

Legia looks like easy pickings for Ronaldo. The Polish team has lost all three group matches and conceded a tournament-high 13 goals.

And its players will face Madrid all alone at Wojska Polskiego Stadium, whose doors will be closed to the public by UEFA as a penalty for fans’ racist behaviour and the fireworks thrown during a previous loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid, which beat Legia 5-1 in their first meeting without any goals from Ronaldo, is undefeated in 26 matches across all competitions dating back to last season’s quarterfinals.

It have won its last five matches overall by the combined score of 24-5.

Gareth Bale will also be eager to shine after signing a new contract with Madrid through 2022.

The only worry for Madrid is the absence of injured centre backs Pepe and Sergio Ramos.

Madrid will qualify for the last-16 if it wins and Dortmund beats Sporting Lisbon in the other Group F match.