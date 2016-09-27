Disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo could make more Champions League history on Tuesday as his Real Madrid side look to end its losing streak at high-flying Borussia Dortmund.

A hat-trick for Ronaldo in Dortmund would see him become the first player to score a century of European goals.

Ahead of the flight to Dortmund, Real coach Zinedine Zidane subbed Ronaldo for the final 20 minutes of Saturday’s 2-2 Spanish league draw at Las Palmas.

The Portuguese superstar was furious with the decision, storming off the field without acknowledging Zidane. It did nothing to help his mood when Las Palmas equalised five minutes from the end.

Madrid fans have backed Zidane over his handling of the club’s all-time top scorer with 83 per cent supporting his decision in a poll carried out by Madrid sports daily AS.

Ronaldo’s free-kick equaliser in Real’s 2-1 comeback win against Sporting Lisbon in Group F, the same night Dortmund won 6-0 at Legia Warsaw, left him on 97 goals in European club competition

His main rival in the race to 100 goals is Barcelona’s star Lionel Messi, who has 89.

But Borussia wants to maintain its unbeaten home record against Real, which has won just four times in 29 away games against German clubs.

Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park Stadium has particularly bad memories for Madrid, which has lost its last three visits to the Bundesliga giant.

Its 2-0 defeat at Dortmund in the 2014 quarterfinals came a year after its 4-1 thumping in the 2013 semifinals when Robert Lewandowski scored all four goals for Borussia.

It also lost a group stage game 2-1 at Dortmund in 2012.

Real’s run since Zidane took charge has hit a slump in the past week. It dropped points against Villarreal and Las Palmas to snap a 16-game winning streak in La Liga.