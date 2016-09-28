Sport » Football

Madrid, September 28, 2016
Updated: September 28, 2016 00:17 IST

Bayern faces Atletico in tricky clash

  • IANS
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TOPICS

sport

soccer

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich will play a rematch of last season’s Champions League semifinal when the two football sides meet at the Vicente Calderon Stadium here on Wednesday.

The group game between the two clubs could go a long way to determining not only who qualifies for the knockout stages of the competition, but also who finishes top of their group after both teams won their opening games, reports Xinhua.

Last season saw Atletico triumph against Bayern to book its place in the final, and this season Diego Simeone’s side has turned things around after a slow start to its campaign to move into third place in its domestic league with four straight wins.

Atletico will be without midfielder Augusto Fernandez, who will miss the rest of the season after injuring his cruciate knee ligament during Sunday’s La Liga win at home to Deportivo la Coruna, while Jose Gimenez is also out with a groin injury.

Savic to start

Stefan Savic and Gabi are expected to be named in Atletico’s starting team, while Simeone could also make changes in attack with Fernando Torres or Kevin Gameiro accompanying the in-form Antoine Griezmann, who has netted five league goals this season.

Wednesday also sees Spanish champion FC Barcelona in action as it travels to face Germany’s Borussia Monchengladbach in what should be an emotive night for goalkeeper Ter Stegen, who returns to his home town to face his former club.

Regulars back

Barcelona will be without star striker Lionel Messi, who is still sidelined with a groin injury. Regular players Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta were all rested for the game 5-0 win away to Sporting Gijon in La Liga at the weekend. All will go into the side on Wednesday.

Barcelona kicked off its European campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Celtic, and a win in Germany would see it halfway to booking its place in the last 16 of the tournament.

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Borussia Dortmund attacker Andre Schurrle celebrates the 2-2 against Real Madrid

Dortmund 2 Real 2: Late Schurrle strike salvages draw
Islam Slimani celebrates his goal against Porto

Leicester 1 Porto 0: Slimani continues to haunt old foes
Miralem Pjanic celebrates scoring against Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Juventus 4: Pjanic pilots comfortable victory
Atletico forward Saul Niguez wriggles past three Bayern Munich players in last year's Champions League semi-final match.

Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid: Bavarians braced for another bruising battle
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
go back to thehindu.com
FANTASTIC INDEED: Germany's Jerome Boateng (right) kicks a ball just before crossing the line during the Euro 2016 Group C soccer match against Ukraine on June 12, 2016.
Tear gas, great goals and acrobatic saves have shared the headlines in the first round of group matches at the 2016 European Championship.
go back to thehindu.com

I hope Qatar will host a great WC: Kafashian

Disgruntled Ronaldo eyes more records at Dortmund

Pune City loses Eidur and Bikey

Bayern faces Atletico in tricky clash

ISL signs up six brands as sponsor partners

ISL: Chennaiyin it is

Ronaldo pleasantly surprises Northeast United FC

ISL 2016: NorthEast United signs Mailson Alves

BFC faces a stern test against JDT

Chennaiyin won’t let pressure affect it



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Football

BFC faces a stern test against JDT

It is up against a dominant side that has claimed its third Malaysian League title in a row »