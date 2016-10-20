NorthEast United FC will be looking to consolidate its position at the top when it hosts defending champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in a Hero-Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

With 10 points from five matches, NEUFC hopes to preserve the form that saw it winning both home matches in the first two rounds.

Picking up a win (1-0) in the opening match against Kerala Blasters, NEUFC doubled its points with an even better showing against last year’s runner-up FC Goa (2-0).

The team picked up four more points from a win and a draw in three away matches before returning home.

What is even more inspiring for the host is the fact that it has not lost a match against Chennaiyin FC (won three and drew one in the last four meetings).

NEUFC coach Nelo Vingada sought to downplay this statistical advantage saying such records do not count in a tournament which is hardly two seasons old. What Vingada, popularly known as ‘The Professor’, has sought to teach instead is the mentality to win.

Marco Materazzi, the Italian World Cupper who has shaped Chennaiyin FC, will be looking to erase the negative record against NEUFC.

This will be a priority for Materazzi, considering the 0-2 loss at the same venue last season. The matches ended with skirmishes among the players after Harmanjyot Khabra (Chennaiyin) was controversially red-carded.

With several new faces to handle, Materazzi has been experimenting with different formations. Keeping Italian Davide Succi in the centre of attack and using the likes of Dutch midfielder Hans Mulder and Brazilian Raphael Augusto in the middle, Materazzi has used Jayesh Rane, Baljit Sahni in the supporting role.

The defending champion will be banking on this rhythm to better its current status in the standings, sixth with four points from three matches.