Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben led Bayern Munich to another win while promoted Leipzig kept pace by extending its record Bundesliga start on Saturday.

Lewandowski netted two goals set up by Robben and returned the favour for the Dutch winger to also score as Bayern defeated Augsburg 3-1 again, this time away. Bayern also defeated its Bavarian rival by the same score in the German Cup in Munich on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Leipzig substitute Marcel Sabitzer scored twice for a 2-0 win at Darmstadt, extending the record unbeaten start for a Bundesliga newcomer to nine games. Leipzig consolidated second place, two points behind Bayern on 23.

Borussia Dortmund was hosting Schalke in the Ruhr derby later.

AUGSBURG 1, BAYERN 3

Bayern, which visits PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday, looked to be heading for a rout as it completely dominated the first half in Augsburg.

Lewandowski needed two touches to break the deadlock in the 19th minute, the first to take Robben’s ball between two defenders and the next to send it beyond Augsberg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz to the right corner for his sixth goal of the season.

The Poland forward returned the favor almost immediately, pulling the ball back from Paul Verhaegh’s attempted clearance for Robben to score.

Javi Martinez went off with an apparent thigh injury before half an hour was played, Mats Hummels coming on in the Spaniard’s place.

It was no surprise when Lewandowski grabbed his second soon after the break, again with two touches and again set up by Robben. Lewandowski eluded Hitz and a defender with his first touch before slotting into the unguarded net with his next.

Koo Ja—cheol took advantage of some wayward Bayern defending to equalize from close range with more than 20 minutes remaining but it was as good as it got for the home side.

DARMSTADT 0, LEIPZIG 2

Leipzig’s remarkable start continues thanks to another gritty performance in Darmstadt

Sabitzer was set up by Timo Werner to break the deadlock with a simple finish before the hour—mark, while another substitute, Scotland winger Oliver Burke, set him up late to seal the result for the visitors.

WOLFSBURG 1, BAYER LEVERKUSEN 2

Wolfsburg is now eight league games without a win after a late collapse against Leverkusen.

Maximilian Arnold broke the deadlock for Wolfsburg minutes before the break, sweeping the ball home from Daniel Caligiuri’s cross.

But Leverkusen responded with a late spell of unrelenting pressure. Admir Mehmedi equalized with a well—worked team effort with just over 10 minutes remaining and Tin Jedvaj scored shortly later.

The win offers some respite for Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt, banned from the pitch for shouting an insult at Hoffenheim counterpart Julian Nagelsmann during their sides’ game last weekend. It was Leverkusen’s first win in five games across all competitions.

OTHER GAMES

Freiburg grabbed its first away win of the season at Werder Bremen, winning 3-1, while Mainz recovered from its recent slump with a 2—0 win at home over Ingolstadt.