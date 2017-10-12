Under-17 World Cup: Brazil look to finish group league in style, take on Niger

more-in

Assured of a pre-quarterfinal spot in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, three-time champions Brazil would look to entertain the Goan crowd with yet another win when they take on debutants Niger in their last Group D match in Margao on Friday.

Brazil have been in sublime form, winning both their encounters against Spain and North Korea to top Group D and make it to the knock-out round.

Just like Goa, Brazil, who were also ruled by the Portuguese, have the same culture and the team will have no difficulty in adjusting themselves to the conditions here.

The Teams (From): Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.

Niger: Moussa Laouali, Yacine Wa Massamba, Mahamadou Mahamane, Nasser Mahaman, Farouk Idrissa, Ismael Issaka, Habibou Sofiane, Kairou Amoustapha, Rachid Alfari, Karim Tinni, Djibrilla Ibrahim, Yacouba Aboubacar, Kader Aboubacar, Rachid Soumana, Abdoulaye Boubacar, Ibrahim Boubacar, Ibrahim Namata, Salim Abdourahmane, Hamid Galissoune, Khaled Lawali.

Match starts at 8pm IST.

They would be looking to take advantage of it and end their league campaign with yet another dominating show, keeping their unbeaten run intact.

Brazil, who were also the runners-up twice, are looking to win the title for the fourth time.

The Brazilian trio of Lincoln, Paulinho and Brenner have combined well up front and have troubled their rival defence with their sublime skill.

Their midfield duo of Marcos Antonio and Alan Souza will keep the upfront busy with regular supply of passes.

Come tomorrow, Niger’s defence will have an uphill task to keep the mighty Brazilians at bay.

“We are happy to come down to Goa, the place is similar to Brazil and we feel at home here as the weather is same like Brazil,” said media manager Gregorio.

“We are happy to play our last match of the league down in Goa as there are lot of Brazilian fans staying here and they will come to cheer our team.”

Debutant Niger, on the other hand, had a dream start to the tournament when they won their opening encounter against North Korea but lost the next game to Spain.

Now they have no option but to win tomorrow’s match if they want to have any chance of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

“It going to be a tough match against Brazil which we have to win in order to qualify for the knock-out round. We have the potential to overcome the three times champions and are looking forward to the challenge,” said Niger coach Ismaila Tiemoko.