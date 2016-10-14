Sport » Football

KOCHI, October 14, 2016
Updated: October 14, 2016 02:53 IST

Blasters to push for a win

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Steve Coppell
Steve Coppell
TOPICS

sport

soccer

After picking up its first point with a goalless draw against Delhi Dynamos, the Kerala Blasters FC will try to push for its first victory this season when it takes on Mumbai City FC in a fourth-round Indian Super League game at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday evening.

Mumbai has arrived here without its best player Diego Forlan, who is down with an injury, and another key player Pronay Halder who will miss the match with a red card.

Though Forlan’s absence should disappoint the fans here, the news should be music to the Blasters’ ears for it will remove a huge mental hurdle from the home team’s path.

“We’ve got to be really hungry for three points; it would make such a difference to our team if we can come away with a win,” said Steve Coppell, the Blasters’ head coach. “I personally feel we are very close (to winning). As a team, we are capable of winning five or six matches on the bounce.”

No goal yet

Another thing the home side would be hungry to break will be its duck when it comes to goals. The Kochi side is the only team in the ISL which has not scored a single goal this season.

“We’ve looked at, assessed the games, and we’ve been working very hard in training to create more opportunities for the strikers,” said the former England World Cupper. “I still believe the strikers are capable of scoring a lot of goals between now and the end of the season.”

The return of its marquee player Aaron Hughes will be big boost for the Blasters, but another star defender, Frenchman Cedric Hengbart, looks doubtful for Friday’s game, the third straight home match for Blasters.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” said Coppell on Hengbart’s injury. “We will wait till the last minute to check his fitness.”

Mumbai, which finished sixth in the eight-team league last year, is a transformed side this season and is now in the second rung after two wins and a draw.

With Forlan missing for his second straight game, all eyes will be on Argentine Matias Defederico.

“It’s the first time we’ll be playing in these kind of circumstances, but my players have shown confidence and I am hoping we put up an equally good performance tomorrow against Blasters,” said Costa Rican Alexandre Guimaraes, the Mumbai head coach.

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Marion Mayer-Vorfelder is the Event Manager of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India next year.

FIFA delegation to check progress of U-17 World Cup venues
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals in six appearances this season.

Ronaldo: 'It's my dream to stay at Madrid for many years'
Messi has won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues among numerous other trophies at Barcelona.

Pique: 'Messi leaving Barca like your father dying'

Mehrajuddin Wadoo of Chennaiyin FC scores his team's second goal against FC Goa in the Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai.

ISL: Chennaiyin posts first win
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FANTASTIC INDEED: Germany's Jerome Boateng (right) kicks a ball just before crossing the line during the Euro 2016 Group C soccer match against Ukraine on June 12, 2016.
Tear gas, great goals and acrobatic saves have shared the headlines in the first round of group matches at the 2016 European Championship.

ISL: Confident Mumbai take on struggling Kerala

Chennaiyin beats FC Goa, finally gets off the mark

Chennai plays Goa first time after acrimonious last year final

Happy we fought for every ball, says Materazzi

Both teams seek turnaround

ISL: Chennaiyin it is

Unbeaten Delhi take on NorthEast in ISL

Blasters to push for a win

I have faith in my players: Materazzi

Brazil leads World Cup qualifiers, Argentina shocked at home



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Football

Hans Mulder punished FC Goa for the space he was afforded at the edge of the box.

Chennaiyin beats FC Goa, finally gets off the mark

Mulder and Wadoo on target for the hosts »