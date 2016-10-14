Blasters to push for a win

After picking up its first point with a goalless draw against Delhi Dynamos, the Kerala Blasters FC will try to push for its first victory this season when it takes on Mumbai City FC in a fourth-round Indian Super League game at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday evening.

Mumbai has arrived here without its best player Diego Forlan, who is down with an injury, and another key player Pronay Halder who will miss the match with a red card.

Though Forlan’s absence should disappoint the fans here, the news should be music to the Blasters’ ears for it will remove a huge mental hurdle from the home team’s path.

“We’ve got to be really hungry for three points; it would make such a difference to our team if we can come away with a win,” said Steve Coppell, the Blasters’ head coach. “I personally feel we are very close (to winning). As a team, we are capable of winning five or six matches on the bounce.”

Another thing the home side would be hungry to break will be its duck when it comes to goals. The Kochi side is the only team in the ISL which has not scored a single goal this season.

“We’ve looked at, assessed the games, and we’ve been working very hard in training to create more opportunities for the strikers,” said the former England World Cupper. “I still believe the strikers are capable of scoring a lot of goals between now and the end of the season.”

The return of its marquee player Aaron Hughes will be big boost for the Blasters, but another star defender, Frenchman Cedric Hengbart, looks doubtful for Friday’s game, the third straight home match for Blasters.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” said Coppell on Hengbart’s injury. “We will wait till the last minute to check his fitness.”

Mumbai, which finished sixth in the eight-team league last year, is a transformed side this season and is now in the second rung after two wins and a draw.

With Forlan missing for his second straight game, all eyes will be on Argentine Matias Defederico.

“It’s the first time we’ll be playing in these kind of circumstances, but my players have shown confidence and I am hoping we put up an equally good performance tomorrow against Blasters,” said Costa Rican Alexandre Guimaraes, the Mumbai head coach.