Worried that it would miss the playoff bus, Kerala Blasters FC will be hoping that one of its attacking players ‘explode’ against Zico’s FC Goa at the Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday evening.

Ironically, Blasters and Goa – which finished runner-up in the past two editions, are now at the bottom of the eight-team table and realise that it is time to pull themselves out of the deep pit with just six rounds remaining.

“We’re looking for somebody to explode. I think upfront, we are looking for one or two players to really explode in the tail-end of the season,” said Steve Coppell, Blasters head coach, on Monday.

The lack of goals (Blasters has put in just four in its last eight games) is a case for worry.

But, if anyone has been nursing the feeling that the Kochi team is a defence-minded side, content with away draws, Coppell brushed it away.

“People probably assume that we spend hours and hours practising defending. We don’t. I want my team to go forward as much as possible,” explained the 61-year-old Englishman in his lucid style.

“So, it’s not because of instructions from me or any other coaching staff, we play to our potential as much as possible and try to score as many goals as possible but when you are playing against very organised teams, it can be very hard.”

The Blasters have been handed some hard blows by other unexpected circumstances too.

The Kochi-based side will be without its Irish marquee player Aaron Hughes (for World Cup qualifiers), who had formed a strong partnership with Frenchman Cedric Hengart in central defence. Haitian forward Duckens Nazon has also gone away on national duty.

To add to this, defender Rino Anto and midfielder C.K. Vineeth who figured in the Bengaluru FC team which made history, finishing runner-up in the AFC Cup in Doha, are yet to join the Blasters.

“For some unknown reason, the ISL is asking them to travel to Mumbai to do a photo-shoot! We play in Mumbai next week, they could wait till next week but at the moment they are demanding that they travel all the way to Mumbai tomorrow,” said Coppell.

Still, the Blasters will be very relieved to be back home to play in front of its awesome supporters after four away games spread over 21 days.

“We are the only team to have got four ISL games on the bounce. I don’t think that is right because the training facilities in a lot of places are poor, I think it’s a disadvantage” said Coppell.

Zico, meanwhile, stressed that Goa, currently in the last spot in the table behind Kerala, will be going all out for a win.

“Both we and Kerala are in the same situation, we need to win. So, we will be pushing for a win, a draw can come but it is not a good result for both of us,” said the Brazilian legend.