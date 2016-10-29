Kerala Blasters coach Steve Coppell admitted his team will have a tough match when it takes on host Chennaiyin FC in the ‘South Indian Derby’.

Speaking on Friday, Coppell said, “Chennaiyin has been the most successful team in the Indian Super League (ISL) so far. It is a great chance for a coach to play against a team like them because you get to analyse your team. I hope we can do well tomorrow.”

Kerala Blasters come into the match with great momentum after having notched up a come-back victory against FC Goa and the coach said it was important to sustain the momentum.

However, history favours Chennaiyin, having won four times and drawn once in the six times the teams have played each other. But coach Marco Materazzi is taking nothing for granted.

The former World Cup winner, who saw his side lose two points from a winning position after conceding a late goal against FC Pune City in its previous match, said his team needed to be smarter if it is to improve its position in the points table.

“I am upset because we lost two points. It was actually a free kick in our favour but then we were not smart enough and let the other team score. If we had won, we could have topped the table,” said Materazzi.