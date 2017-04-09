Bagan gets full points

more-in

Mohun Bagan scored twice in the opening half to beat East Bengal 2-1 in an I-League encounter at the Kanchenjungha Stadium here on Sunday.

Sony Norde and Azharuddin Mallick found the target for Bagan, while Rowling Borges pulled one back for East Bengal in the additional time of the second half.

East Bengal played the last 24 minutes with 10 men after striker Willis Plaza was given the marching orders for pushing Bagan defender E. Anas’s face in sheer frustration.

The win took Mohun Bagan to 29 points from 14 outings and in a position to overtake current league leader Aizawl FC (30 points from 15 matches). For East Bengal it was a third successive loss.

The first quarter saw both teams opting to play it safe, focusing more in the middle of the park.

Norde on the move

But Bagan took the initiative after the half-hour mark as Norde started finding the attack route more frequently in his zone — the left wing.

In the 35th minute, the Haitian play-maker was fouled around 10 yards outside the box by defender Gurwinder Singh. Norde found the far angle of the goal with a swerving shot that left the East Bengal goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh rooted in his place.

Having suffered successive defeats in the previous two rounds, East Bengal coach Trevor Morgan tried to arrest the cramps in the attack introducing Wedson Anselme.

But the Haitian midfielder, returning after an injury lay-off of five weeks, failed to work up the creativity that was exhibited by his compatriot in the opposition.

Just when East Bengal was trying to regroup, Rehenesh repeated an error that had seen his team suffer in the previous two rounds.

Azharuddin Mondal found the net off a long ranger as he located Rehenesh stranded midway having relinquished his guard under the bar.

The result: Mohun Bagan 2 (Sony Norde 35, Azharuddin Mondal 43) bt East Bengal 1 (Rowlin Borges 90+2).