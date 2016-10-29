Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) rallied from a goal down to beat NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 2-1 here on Friday.

Helder Postiga and Juan Belencoso’s second half goals helped script ATK’s third win and took it to the top of the table with 12 points.

In the first half, NEUFC defended its post resolutely and attacked the rival citadel like a bitter enemy.

Gustavo Lazzaretti dazzled with his solid blocking and quick clearance.

Holicharan Nazary handled his dual job of defending and supplying on the right well and captain Didier Zokora maintained a wall of protection around goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who dealt with long rangers.

The best chance for ATK came in the 30th minute when a spirited Sameegh Doutie on the right crossed it to Belenocoso, but the latter shot into the well-built Gustavo.

The first half was more about NEUFC’s constant pressure on ATK. The busy NEU forward line, comprising Katsumi Yusa, Emiliano Alfaro and Robert Cullen, asked several questions from both sides.

The ATK resistance crumbled seven minutes later when a Nirmal Chetri pass from the right corner was headed in by Alfaro to the absolute delight of 35,000 partisan crowd.

ATK’s attack was more organised in the second half. It exchanged Doutie for Postiga and the Portuguese, who sat out for four matches, infused life into his team.

In 63rd minute, Lalrindika Ralte sent in a floater from left and Postiga beat Zokora to head in the equaliser. ATK grabbed the lead, again due to Ralte’s brilliance.

Following a fantastic run, he rolled it on from left to Belencoso to score a well-deserved goal.