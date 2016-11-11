Atletico de Kolkata forward Juan Belencoso is hopeful of his team’s good showing when it meets Delhi Dynamos in its away Indian Super League (ISL) engagement on Sunday.

Analysing his team’s two losses after remaining undefeated for five matches, the Spaniard said ATK, which has 12 points from three wins and as many draws, was good enough to make it to the semifinals.

“Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win. Every match is important. We played well in Pune (before losing 1-2). The most important thing is we are in top four. Our team is strong and all teams are fighting to win,” said Belencoso during a media interaction here on Friday.

ATK would fly to Delhi on Saturday for its next engagement and Belencoso expected a tough match against Dynamos. “It is one of the best teams of the ISL. They have very fast players and good technique, but we have confidence to win anywhere. We are focussing on our game.”

Asked about the presence of the iconic Florent Malouda in the Dynamos squad, Belencoso said, “Malouda is a great player, he is strong. But we cannot focus on any one player. It is about making the final.”

ATK had beaten Dynamos by a solitary goal via penalty in their previous meeting here last month.

On his role in the ATK frontline, studded with Helder Postiga and Iain Hume, the 35-year-old Spaniard said he was ready to perform any role for the team’s benefit.

Belencoso, however, conceded that the former champion, which has conceded eight goals in as many matches, must strengthen its defence to perform better.