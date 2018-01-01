Arrows and East Bengal cross swords

more-in

NEW DELHI: The new year will see Indian Arrows attempt to develop and execute new plans in its maiden I-League season when it takes on table-topper Kingfisher East Bengal here on Tuesday.

The team will hope to get over losing goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh as it returns to its home ground hoping to replicate its previous impressive outing at the Ambedkar Stadium.

With both sides coming in with contrasting draws with an identical scoreline in their last games, it will be up to the Arrows to begin 2018 on a winning note.

Coach Luis Norton de Matos will be back on the bench after missing the previous encounter against Shillong Lajong here due to personal reasons but the absence of the familiar figure of Dheeraj is sure to affect the side’s preparations.

Dheeraj left the AIFF developmental side after his contract ran out on December 31, unwilling to be tied down for another three years and preferring to try out his luck in Europe.

While East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil admitted his team had the advantage in Dheeraj’s absence on the eve of the match, Matos brushed the matter aside with a curt “I don’t depend on any one player”.

However, he did make his displeasure clear at the turn of events.

“At this level, around the players, there are a lot of people, agents and most of the times, these people don’t know or don’t understand what is important for development of a player. I don’t think it is the best decision for his career. I will be happy if I am proved wrong,” he said when asked about the move.

Dheeraj became the face of the Indian junior side after the U-17 World Cup, earning praise from all quarters. He was also crucial in the team’s 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan in the previous game, with Arrows playing with 10 men for a large part of the game.

While Dheeraj has opted to try out for Scotland’s Motherwell FC, he will have to wait to turn 18 in September for that and Matos felt missing out on any competition for seven months was not ideal for the youngster at this stage.

With seven points from six games, Arrows is currently seventh, seven adrift of top-placed East Bengal, which has lost just one game so far.

The domestic heavyweight, however, is yet to win the national football title since it was rechristened as the I-League in 2007. It was forced to split points with defending champion Aizawl FC in its previous game.

“They (Arrows) play as a unit on the field. It is evident that they are hungry and are a genuine threat for us, we are not taking them lightly,” Jamil said.