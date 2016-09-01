Former champion Dempo Sports Club was on the verge of elimination from the knockout stages after losing to Army Red 2-1 in its second Pool B of the Durand Cup here on Thursday.

With torrential rains forcing the organisers to constantly reschedule the tournament, Ambedkar Stadium was host to all three games played on the day after Harbaksh Stadium was rendered unplayable. It was to the credit of the army jawans who made play possible at the former. And it were the teams from the Services who put up inspired performances on field as well.

It was a battle of attrition and Army Red was clearly the better side. It not only created more chances but was also more organised and patient in looking for opportunities to score. Midfielder C. Lallianmawia's shot from the edge of the box came off the crossbar, a beautifully placed cross from P. Jain from the left was a tad too wide for Rajesh Negi, who was also ruled offside as the game remained goalless at half-time.

Dempo was saved more than once by the acrobatics of its goalkeeper Tyson Caiado, but Lallianmawia finally put Army Red ahead in the 52nd minute through a penalty kick. Dempo’s midfielder Mario Mascerenhas headed in the equaliser 15 minutes later even as Army custodian Sarat Narayana lay at the edge of the box in pain.

Lallianmawia again missed from close range, but Francis Zonunthnga's rasping shot from outside the box past an unsighted Caiado seconds from time sealed the win.

Indian Navy pumped in three goals in 10 minutes to beat Minerva FC 3-0.

Pawandeep Singh scored a brace.

In the last match of the day, captain PC Lallwmkina struck a brace in the second half as Army Green upset I-League side Sporting Clube de Goa 2-1 after being reduced to 10 men for the final few minutes.

The results: Pool A: Indian Navy 3 (Pawandeep Singh 2, Lalchhuanmavia) bt Minerva FC 0; Army Green 2 (P.C. Lallawmkina) bt SC Goa 1 (George D'Souza).

Pool B: Army Red 2 (C. Lallianmawia, Francis Zonunthnga) bt Dempo SC 1 (Mario Mascrenhas).