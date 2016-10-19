Ahead of Johor Darul Ta’zim’s crucial AFC Cup semifinal second-leg match against Bengaluru FC, its coach Mario Gomez trained his guns on the refereeing standards in the competition, calling it probably the worst he had ever seen.

Gomez was referring to the first-leg clash between the two sides in Malaysia and also Johor’s previous encounter with South China.

“I’m not stupid. I have been in football for 40 years,” he said. “I know what’s going on. If you see the video you will understand.

“Every time the rival team fouls from behind no problem, but when we do then it’s a yellow card!”

Gomez added, “When a referee makes mistakes it’s ok. He is human. But when you smell something is bad you make out. When we played the last match we had 10 players on the limit and again tomorrow it is six. Even if we reach the final we will be without some players. This is not normal.”

While refusing to attach any motive to the referees’ decisions, Gomez demanded a controversy-free game on Wednesday.

“I never talk about the referee, but now I have to. I don’t want that to happen again tomorrow.”