It is up against a dominant side that has claimed its third Malaysian League title in a row

Bengaluru FC (BFC) faces a stern test, going up against reigning champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the first leg of the AFC Cup semifinal at the Larkin Stadium (Malaysia) on Wednesday.

BFC faces a dominant JDT side, which only last week claimed its third Malaysian League title in a row — a feat achieved without losing a single game. Earlier this season, the Malaysians won the FA Cup and the Charity Shield to make it three trophies for the year.

“JDT is a very strong team, but we are not scared,” BFC coach Albert Roca said. BFC will be without Udanta Singh, Lalchhuanmawia and Keegan Pereira — all battling fitness concerns.

“Unfortunately, those players cannot participate. But that is not an excuse, as we have a good squad and we have to prove it tomorrow,” Roca, who will be in charge of his third game for BFC, said.

BFC defender John Johnson stated, “Yes, we haven’t beaten Johor in our previous meeting, but we’ve had two very close games and we can take positives from that. We are a stronger team now than when we last played them.

“We have a new coach, new systems, a few new players and it’s all coming together. We go into every game wanting to score and win and tomorrow will be no different.”