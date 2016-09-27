TOPICS

sport

soccer

It is up against a dominant side that has claimed its third Malaysian League title in a row

Bengaluru FC (BFC) faces a stern test, going up against reigning champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the first leg of the AFC Cup semifinal at the Larkin Stadium (Malaysia) on Wednesday.

BFC faces a dominant JDT side, which only last week claimed its third Malaysian League title in a row — a feat achieved without losing a single game. Earlier this season, the Malaysians won the FA Cup and the Charity Shield to make it three trophies for the year.

“JDT is a very strong team, but we are not scared,” BFC coach Albert Roca said. BFC will be without Udanta Singh, Lalchhuanmawia and Keegan Pereira — all battling fitness concerns.

“Unfortunately, those players cannot participate. But that is not an excuse, as we have a good squad and we have to prove it tomorrow,” Roca, who will be in charge of his third game for BFC, said.

BFC defender John Johnson stated, “Yes, we haven’t beaten Johor in our previous meeting, but we’ve had two very close games and we can take positives from that. We are a stronger team now than when we last played them.

“We have a new coach, new systems, a few new players and it’s all coming together. We go into every game wanting to score and win and tomorrow will be no different.”

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Sam Allardyce was appointed England manager after Roy Hodgson's sacking following EURO 2016.

Allardyce leaves as England manager
Borussia Dortmund attacker Andre Schurrle celebrates the 2-2 against Real Madrid

Dortmund 2 Real 2: Late Schurrle strike salvages draw
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said he was pleased to see his men bounce back from the 4-1 weekend reverse at Manchester United with a win over Porto in the Champions League.

Ranieri doesn't trust bookies over England job
Islam Slimani celebrates his goal against Porto

Leicester 1 Porto 0: Slimani continues to haunt old foes
More »
go back to thehindu.com