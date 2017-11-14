A tearful farewell for Buffon and other legends

Down and out: Andrea Barzagli reaction says it all as the realisation that Italy is going to miss the bus hits home.

It was a tearful farewell for Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon, who had dreamt of bowing out with another record in a stellar career — a sixth World Cup finals appearance.

Instead, his career finished not in Russia but with a humiliating World Cup play-off exit against Sweden at Milan’s San Siro stadium, as Italy missed out on the finals for the first time in 60 years.

The charismatic 39-year-old had solidly represented the Azzurri for the past 20 years, earning a record 175 caps, but this time not even he could lift a second-rate Italy side. Buffon — whose career includes the 2006 World Cup title — follows another legendary Italy and Juventus goalkeeper, Dino Zoff, who also departed the international scene after a defeat to Sweden.

“I’m not sorry for myself but all of Italian football,” an inconsolable Buffon told Italian broadcaster Rai.

“We failed at something which also means something on a social level. There’s regret at finishing like that, not because time passes.”

The defeat represents the end of a generation with Andrea Barzagli, 36, and 34-year-old midfielder Daniele de Rossi, who too lifted the 2006 World Cup, also retiring from internationals, along with Buffon’s Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini.

“My Barzagli, my de Rossi, my Chiellini... they will leave as well, I think Leo Bonucci will continue. I say thanks to everyone, I don’t want to steal the spotlight from anyone,” said Buffon.