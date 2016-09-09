Former India skipper and All-India Football Federation (AIFF) technical committee chairman Bhaichung Bhutia has said that having a system of promotion and relegation between the Indian Super League and League-1 would be a “win-win situation”.

ISL and League-1 (the I-League’s new avatar) occupy the top two slots in the AIFF’s revamped club football structure proposed to take effect from the 2017-18 season. Many non-ISL clubs feel the lack of of a promotion-relegation system could severely disincentivise them.

“Somewhere down the line, there has to be relegation and promotion,” Bhutia said at a Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools event at the Harvest International School here. “Maybe in few years time, we can have promotion from I-League to the ISL. It will provide some motivation, and sponsorship will also come to the I-League.”

The new structure, in which the ISL, League-1 and the League-2 will run parallely for seven months, will solve a number of issues plaguing Indian football, Bhutia said.

“There will be enough time to plan for the national team. Currently we are missing out on a lot of national matches. This [structure] allows us to play the qualifiers and friendlies on FIFA dates which is very important for the rankings,” he said.

“We are also losing a lot of employment for the footballers. A player plays in the ISL, then he goes to the I-League and some even to the second division. So players who don’t play ISL don’t get the chance to play the I-League also,” he pointed out.

When asked if the ISL, as a result, is being given more importance than the national team at present, Bhutia said, “No. That’s the reason we had a long camp in Delhi and then the subsequent friendlies.”

Bhutia also dwelt on the importance of developing football at the grass-roots, and said that the hosting of the 2017 FIFA under-17 World Cup was the best thing to happen to Indian football.

“It really does a lot for our grass-roots development. The number of teams wanting to participate in age-group tournaments like under-15s have increased from around 10 to about 50. It’s huge!” he said.

India’s Messis

“India has a lot of Messis. But we are also losing hundreds of Messis because we don’t know how to identify them. We don’t have a support system,” he said.

“When we hold an under-16 tournament, the state associations do not send the best players. It takes time and good scouts to select them.

“It’s obviously not an easy task, but Nicolai Adam, the Indian under-17 coach, should get to see the best players.”

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Diego Costa scored two goals but Swansea held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

Controversial Costa scores twice but Chelsea is held
Players in action during the Durand Cup final between Army Green and Neroca FC in New Delhi on Sunday.

Army Green emerges Durand Cup champion after shootout win
India will plays its first match against UAE on September 15.

Nicolai Adam: 'I feel the boys are ready'
FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend the Asian Football Confederation Extraordinary Congress in Goa.

FIFA chief Infantino to visit Goa on Sep 27
More »
go back to thehindu.com