Will the crowd swing it in Kerala’s favour?

It has been a terrific experience for the Kerala Blasters boys playing in front of their home crowd at the Nehru Stadium here.

And when they take on a strong Atletico de Kolkata in the Indian Super League final here on Sunday evening, the home boys will once again be turning to the overflowing stadium to lift them up.

“We have 65,000 fans and as our coach often says, our fans give us wings,” said C.K. Vineeth, Kerala’s top goal scorer, here on Saturday.

After Kerala won six games on the trot in Kochi, the fans’ expectations will be high: Nothing less than a victory will satisfy the wildly-cheering crowd.

So very tactfully, Steve Coppell, the wise man behind the team’s fairytale run from the bottom of the table to the top stage, tried his best to ease the pressure on the eve of the biggest match.

“It will obviously be a comfortable atmosphere for us. It’s not going to give us a goal start, it’s not going to stop goals going in,” explained Coppell, the Kerala head coach.

“Once you get within the white lines, it just doesn’t matter. Whoever wins has got to earn the cup, they have to earn the trophy by playing well and being committed.”

Attacking side

Kerala is aware what it is up against. Kolkata is the only team which has beaten Kerala in Kochi this season and the visitor has won four of its seven games against the Southern side, while Kerala has just won once.

And with the Kolkata coach Jose Molina making nine changes in the team’s semifinal leg in Mumbai, it is clear that the visitor enjoys a solid bench strength, with almost two quality players for every position. Something which Kerala does not have.

To top it all, Kolkata has tasted earlier, when it won the title in ISL’s opening season beating Kerala by a late goal in the 2014 final.

Kolkata is an attacking side with men like Iain Hume, who is second in the list of top scorers this season with seven goals, former Portuguese World Cupper Helder Postiga and Spaniards Javi Lara and Borja Fernandez who have La Liga experience.

Strong backline

On the other hand, Kerala’s backline has been very impressive this season with the experienced central defenders, Northern Ireland star Aaron Hughes and Frenchman Cedric Hengbart, and right-back Sandesh Jhingan thwarting danger many a time.

But the suspension of left-back Josu Currais Prieto, with two yellow cards from the two semifinal legs, could be a big worry for the home side.

The home side is great on the counter-attack with the fleet-footed Haitians Kervens Belfort and Duckens Nazon along with the ‘impact man’ C.K. Vineeth impressing.

Overall, the stage is set for a thriller and with both the teams’ co-owners, including Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, expected along with other celebrities, there will be plenty to look around too.