Vardy shreds Guardiola’s City

HAT-TRICK HERO: Leicester’s Jamie Vardy rounds City’s Claudio Bravo to score his third goal of the match.

Jamie Vardy broke his three-month goal drought with a hat-trick as Premier League champion Leicester City sensationally inflicted a humiliating 4-2 defeat on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday.

At a rain-sodden King Power Stadium, Vardy hit his first top-flight treble and Andy King also found the net to ensure Leicester atoned for its 5-0 Champions League mauling by Porto. City replied through Aleksandar Kolarov and Nolito.

Chelsea back on top

On Sunday, Diego Costa fired Chelsea back to the top as his late winner clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion.

Antonio Conte’s side had been knocked out of first place by Arsenal on Saturday, but it reopened a three point lead over the Gunners thanks to Costa’s superb finish in the closing stages. Costa’s 12th league goal in his last 15 appearances gave Chelsea a ninth successive league win for the first time since 2007.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United but was later stretchered off as Jose Mourinho’s side claimed a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

Ramos rescues Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos produced another moment of late drama by powering home a stoppage time winner to beat Deportivo la Coruna 3-2 as the European champions set a new club record of 35 games without defeat in all competitions.

Two goals in two minutes from Joselu just after the hour mark looked set to end Real’s unbeaten streak stretching back to April after Alvaro Morata’s opener. However, even without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Real maintained its six-point La Liga lead as Mariano Diaz equalised six minutes from time before Ramos’s late intervention.

The results: Premier League: Sunday: Liverpool 2 (Lallana 5, Origi 48) drew with West Ham (Payet 27, Antonio 39); Chelsea 1 (Costa 76) bt West Brom 0; Manchester United 1 (Mkhitaryan 29) bt Tottenham 0; Southampton 1 (Boufal 53) bt Middlesbrough 0. Saturday: Leicester 4 (Vardy 3, 20, 78, King 5) bt Manchester City 2 (Kolarov 82, Nolito 90).

La Liga: Sunday: Eibar 0 drew with Alaves 0; Celta Vigo 0 lost to Sevilla 3 (Iborra 51, 84, 90+2). Saturday: Real Madrid 3 (Morata 50, Mariano 84, Ramos 90+1) bt Deportivo la Coruna 2 (Joselu 63, 65).

Serie A: Sunday: Cagliari 0 lost to Napoli 5 (Mertens 34, 69, 72, Hamsik 45, Zielinski 51); Atalanta 1 (Kurtic 47) lost to Udinese 3 (Zapata 45, Fofana 72, Thereau 87); Bologna 0 drew with Empoli 0; Palermo 0 lost to Chievo 2 (Birsa 14, Pellissier 49); Torino 1 (Belotti 16) lost to Juventus 3 (Higuain 28, 82, Pjanic 90+2).

Saturday: Crotone 2 (Palladino 24-pen, Ferrari 83) bt Pescara 1 (Campagnaro 82); Sampdoria 1 (Schick 89) lost to Lazio 2 (Milinkovic-savic 40, Parolo 45).

Bundesliga: Sunday: Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Christensen 76) bt Mainz 0.

Schalke 0 lost to Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Kiessling 89) — AFP