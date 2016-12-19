Top 10 moments of ISL 2016

more-in

The 2016 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), the football league, saw Atletico de Kolkata lift their second ISL crown, beating Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on December 18.

Following are some fascinating contests by the eight playing franchises of the third season of the ISL, which began on October 1:

Chennaiyin FC versus Atletico de Kolkata (October 2): Atletico de Kolkata play out a thrilling 2-2 draw against defending champions Chennaiyin FC. Sameehg Doutie gives Atletico de Kolkata the lead before two goals are put in quick succession by Jayesh Rane and Hans Mulder, putting Chennaiyin FC 2-1 up. But four minutes before the end of play, Iain Hume converts a penalty and ensures that the match ends in a draw.

Kerala Blasters versus Atletico de Kolkata (October 5): The first edition finalists face each other in this group encounter in Kochi. Atletico de Kolkata pick up their first win in this edition. The game’s only goal comes in the 53rd minute. It is scored by Javi Lara.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa (October 13): The defending champions win their first match of the third edition with a 2-0 win over FC Goa. Hans Mulder and Mehrajuddin Wadoo score in the 15th and 26th minutes in front of home fans.

Kerala Blasters versus Mumbai City FC (October 14): It is the first win for Kerala Blasters team in this edition. The goal is scored in the 58th minute through Michael Chopra.

Delhi Dynamos versus Chennaiyin FC (November 9): The lackluster season for the defending champions continues, with the Delhi team playing some scintillating football. Chennai does not have any clue to the marauding Florent Malouda, who scores two goals. Richard Gadze and Kean Lewis score the other two goals. Bernard Mendy scores a consolation goal for Chennai, but the damage is done by the Delhi Dynamos.

Kerala Blasters versus Chennaiyin FC (November 12, 2016): The Chennai team faces heat again. Once again in under four days, the defending champions are thumped. Chennaiyin FC leads the first half with a goal by Mendy. But a rejuvenated Kerala players just tramp the Chennai defence and score three goals in the second half through a Didier Boris Kadio goal and a brace from CK Vineeth. Brilliant football by the Kerala franchise.

Mumbai City versus Kerala Blasters (November 19): The Mumbai team tramples past the Kerala Blasters in a one-sided contest. Kerala's defence could not withstand the heat created by the Mumbai forwards. Forlan scores a hat-trick, the first in this edition, backed with a goal from Kafu and Goian providing the icing in the cake for Mumbai City.

FC Goa versus Chennaiyin FC (December 1, 2016): Nine goals were scored in this match. But FC Goa wins the goal-fest contest against the defending champions. Jerry Lalrinzuala gives Chennaiyin the lead just four minutes into the game, while Rafael Coelho equalises two minutes later. Gregory Arnolin's own goal sees Chennaiyin go up 2-1 in the 14th minute before Joffre scores seven minutes later to make it 2-2. Dudu scores Chennaiyin’s third goal in the 28th minute before Goa get their third through Sahil Tavora in the 68th minute. Goa then take the lead for the first time through Coelho in the 76th minute. The defending champions get their equaliser through John Arne Riise’s penalty in the 88th minute. Finally, it is Tavora who scores the winner for FC Goa in the 94th minute.

Delhi Dynamos versus Kerala Blasters (2nd leg semifinal - December 14): In the first semifinal leg, Kerala Blasters win the match with a 1-0 margin. In the second leg, Delhi Dynamos win the match 2-1. As the scoreline is 2-2, the match goes into the extra time and then to penalty shootout. In the shootout, Josu Currais scores the first penalty for Kerala, while Malouda misses Delhi’s first. German then misses Kerala’s second, so did the Dynamos’ Bruno Pelissari as the Blasters maintain their 1-0 advantage in the shootout. Belfort then makes it 2-0 in the shootout for Kerala and Nandy saves Memo’s shot to make it 2-0 after three penalties each. Rafique then steps up to convert his spot-kick as Kerala set up a final date with Atletico de Kolkata.

Kerala Blasters versus Atletico de Kolkata (finals - December 18): The match was played in front of a huge crowd in Kochi. Both the teams starton a strong note. The yellow brigade erupts in joy, when Rafi, who had been off-colour for a major part of the campaign, gives the Blasters the lead. Doutie swings in a perfect kick from the corner and Sereno, despite the home’s outstanding right-back Sandesh Jhingan tailing him, heads the ball past goalkeeper. It is 1-1 at the regulation time. The match goes into the tie-breaker, which turns out to be delightful for Kolkata and dreadful for Kerala. Jewel Raja hits the winning penalty for Jose Molina’s men after Cedric Hengbart misses for Kerala to set up a 4-3 win for Atletico de Kolkata.