Tavora provides one final twist to the tale

FC Goa’s Dom Sahil Tavora celebrates after scoring the goal, during the ISL match against Chennaiyin FC in Margao, Goa on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

more-in

A late wonder strike from Sahil Tavora gave FC Goa an exciting 5-4 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Thursday.

The three points gained was not enough to lift FC Goa out of the bottom rung of the points table, but it did bring some cheer at the end of a disappointing season.

With the score locked at 4-4 in injury time, Tavora latched on to a long ball on the left and cut inside. He then unleashed the perfect right-footed shot, which nestled into the side-netting at the far-post.

Not for the first time, Chennaiyin FC had fallen prey to the late jitters, and finished the tournament in seventh spot.

Both teams were relentless in attack, which kept the Fatorda Stadium crowd at the edge of its seat.

It was the visitor which got the ball rolling, with a fine curling free-kick from Jerry Lalrinzuala in the fourth minute. FC Goa responded immediately, drawing level through Rafael Coelho. The scoreline continued to swing wildly all the way until the final whistle.

With two minutes to go in regulation time, it seemed that a draw was on the cards when former Liverpool man John Arne Riise converted a penalty to make it 4-4.

But in keeping with the adventurous football played on the night, Tavora would provide one final twist to the tale.

The result:

FC Goa 5 (Rafael Coelho 6, 75, Joffre Gonzalez 21, Dom Sahil Tavora 68, 90+4) bt Chennaiyin FC 4 (Jerry Lalrinzuala 4, Gregory Arnolin 14, Dude Omagbemi 24, John Arne Riise 88).