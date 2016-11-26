Shouvik spoils Chennaiyin’s play-off chances

more-in

When a thousand of its fans were celebrating a probable Chennaiyin FC victory and a relatively clear path to the play-offs, a fine header from Shouvik Ghosh during added time put paid to the host’s hopes of progressing further. NorthEast United (NEUFC) duly drew the game 3-3 in what was a thrilling Hero-ISL contest here on Saturday.

The result has ensured that Chennaiyin’s chances of making the semifinals are as good as over. While it is said that the visitor’s chances are marginally better, it is certain that FC Goa will become the first team eliminated from the semifinal race.

Irrespective of the outcome, it was an entertaining affair with both teams making all-out efforts to score. While Chennaiyin dominated the proceedings in the first half, NEUFC came back strongly in the second.

Nigerian forward Dudu Omagbemi broke a 2-2 deadlock, which had lasted 30 minutes, with a scramble of a goal that resulted off a cross from Bernard Mendy. The Frenchman’s pass from the right saw Dudu’s intended push touch goalkeeper Rehenesh (he replaced Subrata Paul in the 77th min) before finding its way to the net. But it was a day when the Nigerian’s hat-trick went up in smoke.

With nine minutes remaining for the final whistle, NEUFC didn’t lose hopes. It kept attacking Chennaiyin’s defence.

Though the host kept the forwards in check, Shouvik’s thumping header disappointed the home fans, who had thronged the Nehru Stadium.

Credit is due to NEUFC’s players, who fought back every time the host went ahead. Chennaiyin opened the scoring through a header by Dudu, who made full use off a cross by Mehrajuddin Wadoo from the right.

NEUFC equalised with a move that stunned the host’s defence. Romaric N’dri’s pass saw Nicolas Velez take the ball forward and unleash a bullet of a right-footer that gave Karanjit Singh little chance. Dudu it was who scored again to establish a lead, this time off a cross from Jerry.

NEUFC equalised again through striker Velez’s half-volley. It was a poor clearance from defender El Sabia that resulted in the visitor’s second goal. Having conceded 20 goals, the most by an ISL team thus far, Chennaiyin had only itself to blame for the poor defending that resulted in the sixth and final goal.

It was a determined and robust Chennayin that entered the field and this was clear from the first minute. The first signs emerged when a Davide Succi right-footer went inches past the far right post. Both teams made several changes to their starting eleven. Chennaiyin replaced Jayesh Rane with Dudu, Siam Hanghal was inducted instead of Khabra, and Jerry came in for Mendy. The visitor made two changes: Fanai Lalrempuia replaced Katsumi Yusa and Gustavo Lazzaretti came in for Rowllin Borges.

The result:

Chennaiyin FC 3 (Dudu Omagbemi 34, 45, 81) drew with NEUFC 3 (Nicolas Velez 38, 51 & Shouvik Ghosh 90+7)