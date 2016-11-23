Santosh Trophy: South Zone phase may be shifted out

more-in

The South Zone phase of the Santosh Trophy, in all likelihood, will be held at a neutral venue.

With no State Association showing any interest in bidding for the qualifying phase of the premier National championship, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) is forced to shift the venue out of the zone.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Tuesday, J. Jesiah Villavarayar, president of Tamil Nadu Football Association said Tamil Nadu was not keen to conduct the zonal phase this year as there were issues from last year’s event which it conducted that needed to be sorted out. However, he refused to elaborate on the ‘issues’.

Own funding

In such a scenario, Villavarayar said, the State Associations have been asked to fund their own campaign for the qualifiers.

He also said that a decision on the State coach would be made shortly. “It will be decided by the committee by the end of November, which will be followed by a camp in Chennai.

“I am not saying that Robin Charles Raja (who was the coach last year) will be retained or a new coach will come. Let’s see what the committee comes up with,” he informed.

With the AIFF hinting that the finals of the Santosh Trophy beginning in the third week of January 2017, Villavarayar argued that there is no hurry to hold the camp.

“Once we announce the name of the coach during the first week of December, we will have the camp.”

On whether TFA will find a replacement for T.P. Thangaraj, Administrative Officer, Villavarayar said TFA is on the look-out for a (non-elected) Secretary. “We are looking for the right candidate,” he said.