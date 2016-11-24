SZ Santosh Trophy: Kerala willing to host

more-in

The Kerala Football Association is willing to host the Santosh Trophy’s South Zone qualifiers, if there are no takers for the event.

“If nobody is willing to take it, we will host the South Zone Santosh Trophy,” K.M.I. Mather, the KFA President and the national body AIFF’s vice-president, told The Hindu here on Wednesday evening.

The KFA has also written to the AIFF in this regard and is waiting for its reply.

But if Kerala is offered the South Zone, it is likely to be held in the first week of January.

Kerala hosted the Santosh Trophy’s National phase in Kochi in 2013 and also hosted the South Zone qualifiers at Manjeri in Malappuram early last year.

ISL final likely in Kochi

Kochi, home to Kerala Blasters FC, is also a strong contender to host the final of the Indian Super League on December 18.

“Discussions are on, they are interested and we have also agreed. We have also booked the stadium. But the final confirmation has not come yet,” said P. Anilkumar, the KFA secretary.