Perfect 10 for Chelsea

HEADY SUCCESS: Salomon Rondon gave West Bromwich Albion a 3-1 home win over Swansea City with a hat-trick of headers in the Premier League on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Andrew Boyers

Ibrahimovic scores winner for Man United; wins for Liverpool, Man City and Spurs

Cesc Fabregas’s goal earned Chelsea a 1-0 victory at Sunderland on Wednesday — its 10th in succession — as Antonio Conte’s side surged six points clear at the Premier League summit.

Fabregas, who came in for Nemanja Matic, curled in from Willian’s 40th-minute cut-back to establish Chelsea’s longest winning run within the same league campaign since 2005-06.

West Bromwich Albion climbed to seventh place after a hat-trick of headers by Salomon Rondon gave Tony Pulis’s men a 3-1 home win over Swansea City.

The results: Crystal Palace 1 (McArthur 66) lost to Manchester United 2 (Pogba 45+2, Ibrahimovic 88); Manchester City 2 (Zabaleta 33, Silva 86) Watford 0; Middlesbrough 0 lost to Liverpool 3 (Lallana 29, 68, Origi 60); Stoke 0 drew with Southampton 0; Sunderland 0 lost to Chelsea 1 (Fabregas 40); Tottenham 3 (Eriksen 14, 63, Wanyama 73) bt Hull 0; West Brom 3 (Rondon 50, 61, 63) bt Swansea 1 (Routledge 78); West Ham 1 (Noble 45+3) bt Burnley 0. — AFP

